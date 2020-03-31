I wish Kaduna, Oyo, Bauchi governors speedy recovery from coronavirus- Sanwo-Olu

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has wished his Kaduna, Oyo and Bauchi counterparts, Nasri El-rufai, Seyi Makinde and Bala Muhammed, speedy recovery from the deadly coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu’s prayers to his counterparts came hours after Makinde announced outcome of his coronavirus test that proved positive, becoming the third governor to contract the after Bala and El-rufai.

The governor, who approved discharge of five survivors of the virus from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos Mainland Local Government, assured his colleagues that the disease was not a death sentence.

In a statement posted on his official social media handle, the governor described the three governors as visionary leaders whose foresight and wisdom would be needed in the country’s developments.

“I wish H.E Gov Nasri El-rufai, H.E Gov Bala Mohammed and H.E Gov Seyi Makinde who tested positive for coronavirus (#COVID19), a speedy and safe recovery.

“As leaders and co-visionaries in building Nigeria, they play critical roles and we hope to continue to benefit from their insight and leadership”.