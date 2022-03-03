I will unite, build Nigeria for next generation -Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that his decision to join the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 was centered on strengthening the unity among Nigerians and building the country to become more prosperi=ous for generations to come.

Tinubu said that he chose these plans and many others due to his years of involvement in the struggle towards restoring democracy back to the country, which led to him abandoning his luxurious position at ExxonMobil.

The Lagos State former governor noted that anyone that must succeed the incumbent president must have a track record that could be assessable, particularly as a public officeholder.

He added that such a person must be able to unite the people, tackle insecurity, and rejig the economy towards becoming beneficial to all irrespective of their status in the country.

Tinubu stressed that these qualities could be found with him considering that he had over the years ensured that the democracy that Nigerians yearn for becomes operational and that he has records that proved he remains the best person to take up the mantle of leadership.

The APC national leader stated this in Ekiti state when he visited the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, on Thursday, as part of his ongoing consultation for the 2023 presidential election in the country.

He noted that he decided to consult with the traditional rulers before declaring because of the enormous respect he placed on culture and tradition.

He said, “I’m contesting this race to renew the hope and make the future great for our children. For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united, that is the only way we can be great.”

He said, “We have struggled for democracy, and today, we have democracy, but we are not stable yet. There is insecurity, hopelessness, lack of education, and suffering in the land. By now, we should have a good farming system and opportunities to produce for other nations to buy.

“We are here to answer the call of our children by educating them the right way so that we can leave a Nigeria that is united, prosperous, and abundant for them. We chose democracy and we must not fail in this task.

“That was why we formed the APC based on principles. I want to tell you that Nigeria needs serious change. I knew how Lagos was when I took over and we have never failed any election. There must be continuity in governance for progress to be attained.

“I was the first governor in Nigeria to start paying the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fee of secondary school students. I shall do it again as a President.”

While addressing the crowd that throng the palace to receive him, Tinubu narrated his contribution to the return of the democratic system of government in the country.

“I was with MKO Abiola in Social Democratic Party. I was a Senator before he came out. I was the youngest Senator of that era. I was about to become Director of Finance of ExxonMobil, but I rejected it.

“I said I wanted to serve Nigeria. They gave me a leave of absence to go and do politics for four years and come back, but I only spent two years as a senator when the military came and terminated our tenure. I had an option, which was to go back and enjoy myself at ExxonMobil, but I decided that I would fight for Nigeria.

“We believed that there must be democracy in Nigeria, there must be freedom and there must be opportunities. We joined hands with Professor Wole Soyinka, Chief Anthony Enahoro, and others. Governor Kayode Fayemi was in the University of London then, brilliant and he joined the struggle. He worked so hard, in fact, he is an excellent man. So, looking at all these, we should all know that this democracy must not fail.

“We have to collaborate, unite and promote ourselves, instead of fighting. We all see what is happening in Ukraine today, we don’t need such experience here. We must elevate our technology and make use of available opportunities to develop Nigeria and that is what we are coming to do,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

