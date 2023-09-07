I will unite all NURTW factions across Lagos- MC Oluomo

The ex-chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya pop[ularly called MC Oluomo, has promised to unite all factions under the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), with the aim of resturing the Lagos chapter’s credibility and status that had earned it recognition across the country.

MC Oluomo stated that the Lagos chapter under his watch would work towards uniting all members irrespective of affiliations possibly under the Tajudeen Agbede-led faction.

The LASPG former chairman disclosed this on Thursday after he and his members were officially accepted back into the union following the Agbede group decision to lift the indefinite suspension imposed on him and others in Southwest by Tajudeen Baruwa executive barely one and a half year ago.

According to him, As it is being opined that “Unity is “progress”, my leadership is geared towards uniting all members irrespective of affiliations. While also using this medium to embrace all Union members hitherto outside to come home and by the grace of God, they will be adequately inculcated back into the mainstream Lagos NURTW.

Akinsanya, meanwhile, lauded the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu for his support towards the union during ‘trying periods’ while describing the transition as a new dawn in the organisation to its “original home”.

He reiterated the Union’s commitment towards supporting the THEMES agenda of the Lagos State governor and also ensuring uniting all members irrespective of affiliations.

“As we transcend from Lagos State Parks and Garages to NURTW. The revamped NURTW (both at the National Level and State Level in Lagos Sate) will not rest in our oars to support the Themes agenda of His Excellency in Lagos State. As we all aware that in the Themes agenda, T represents Transportation. We are therefore using this medium to reiterate our full corporation to all the giant strides of His Excellency in the Transportation Sector in Lagos State.

“We might be transiting in mere name change, but we will not deviate from the necessary supports, Cooperation and the cordial relationship that existed between us LASPG and the Lagos State Governor through the Ministry of Transportation”.

