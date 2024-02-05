Following the appointment of Major Olaniyi Cole (Rtd) as the new Corps Marshal of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI by Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the 25th of January, 2024 alongside three (3) other Deputy Corps Marshals (DCMs), Osifeso Shakiru (Intelligence and Monitoring), Koyejo Quadri (Discipline and Welfare), Apena Yisa (Administration), the new Heads of Agency embarked on their first assignment tagged ‘Scale A’ parade exercise which is geared towards boosting the fitness and agility of operatives across the 12 Divisional Commands in the State.

Speaking at the Operational Headquarters of the Agency, the Corps Marshal appreciated the Governor for reposing trust in him to lead the premier environmental enforcement Agency in the State just as he promised to justify the appointment by repositioning LAGESC to further improve on service delivery via the promotion of environmental cleanliness in the State as enshrined in the THEMES+ agenda of the Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to make Lagos cleaner and habitable for business.

The KAI Head said ‘‘the 3-day exercise which commenced on Friday, 2nd, February spanning through Monday, 5th and Wednesday, 7th, will create a platform to revitalize the current operational capacity of decisional commands, ascertain the strength and agility of operatives to monitor and abate environmental nuisances in the State which is geared towards improved service delivery and discipline’’.

Cole also re-echoed the blanket ban of the State on Styrofoam and other single-use plastics as he enjoined Lagosians to hearken to the directive which is advantageous to the environment and collective health of Lagosians. He highlighted the hazards associated with the use of styrofoam which include cancer and the non-biodegradable nature, comprising a large portion of generated waste at landfills due to the unrecyclable nature.

In the same vein, he commended the resolve of commercial food outlets to package food in reusable plastic containers and enjoined food vendors to emulate the gesture.

Also, the KAI leader upon assumption of office with his team embarked on a continuous monitoring exercise to inspect hot spots in the State for street trading, hawking on setbacks, lay-bys, gutter slabs, setbacks, medians, verges and pedestrian bridges, avowing that daily enforcement against these infractions will be consolidated upon as the days go by.

Appreciating his predecessor, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), the new Corps Marshal lauded the efforts of the former and her team for steering the leadership of the Agency over the years through the entrenchment of discipline and most notably, the additional formation of Divisional Commands in the State.