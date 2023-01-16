I will remove structures holding Nigeria back -Obi

Ahead of next month’s general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has remove all barriers holding the country back from advancement and progressive development, so as to compete effectively with other nations globally.

has promised to tackle alldeclare war on the power sector if elected president in the forthcoming general election in the country.

The Anambra State former governor noted that part of what he and his running mate would do if elected would be to check each of the sectors and dismantle all structures against the country’s development.

One of the sector that would receive his attention, he noted is the power sector where, if elected, the administration would be declaring war on, removing all structures including those benefitting from sales of generators that have ensured that the country’s power sector continues to retrogress rather than progress.

While describing the structure as part of major reason for an increase in number of Nigerians that have been dragged into the poverty net, the LP presidential flagbearer stressed that he has done a major review of the power sector and discovered that the structure was the only hurdle that had held the country back on having a better power supply.

Obi said that this was part of the activities that would be done in his first 100 days in office if elected as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor and introduce other policies that would attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the country.

He gave the assurance on Monday while responding to questions after delivering his speech at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Labour Party standard-bearer further disclosed that plans would also be made to complete the multi-million dollar Siemens power deal to reduce number of communities currently without power supply and boost availability across the country.

He said, “You have heard them say we don’t have structure, that structure is the one that has dismantled Nigeria. We will destroy that structure of criminality, I assure you of it.

“We’re going to turn around the power sector. Nigeria today generates 56,000 megawatts for 200 million people and South Africa, the second biggest in terms of the economy on the continent, with 60 million people, generates over 40,000 megawatts, yet, they have declared an emergency in the power sector.

“I have said that anyone can generate up to 100,000 megawatts with our license. If a country with 60 million population generating over 40,000MW is declaring an emergency on power, what do you think somebody with two million people generating 5,000 to 6,000MW will do? War! I am going to declare war on power and I will solve it. Anybody who stands in the way, so be it.”

