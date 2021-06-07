I will not take benefits after office- Sanwo-Olu

As debates over pension for Lagos State former governors intensified among lawmakers at the House of Assembly, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that he has no plan to earn life pensions or any benefits after leaving office.

The governor said that rather than these, his attention would be to engage in public speaking and consultancy jobs considering his experience in governance and private sector to earn himself better incomes.

Sanwo-Olu, who assured Lagosians that his decisions were already made on pensions and benefits after office, said that the repeal of the Pension Act for Lagos ex-Governors and military administrators was a popular action taken by his administration to cut spending and improve good governance across the state.

While noting that the pension had received backing from former governors and their deputies including the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, the governor hinted that whenever the law is passed, he would gladly sign it into law.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Monday during a live interview on a popular Television show where he shared details of his administration’s achievements in the last two years. Sanwo-Olu was 731 days in office on May 29.

He said: “If you have been following me, last year I did repeal the law giving pension to former governors and sole administrators in the state. We were well celebrated for that and going forward, there is no need for that. I want to tell you particularly the residents of Lagos that I will not be earning any pension and there is no need for them to worry about that.

“I will join other former public officeholders that do not earn a pension and rather earn money from their engagement in public speaking and consultancy as well as other things that can earn me decent revenue to be able to keep my family together”, the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu, who meanwhile spoke against the background of rising spate of kidnapping and criminalities across the country, said the State Government remained at alert to prevent the spillover of criminalities from neighbouring States into Lagos.

To this, he said his administration was on the verge of recruiting additional 1,500 men into the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) to boost intelligence gathering in local communities and aid security agencies to quickly respond to crimes.

He said Lagos, in the last six months, had collaborated with the police to strengthen community policing in addressing localised crimes and checking activities of cultists. The State gave the police 1,250 men from the state’s Neighborhood Watch.

According to him, the strategy would be effective if residents remained vigilant and offered information to the law enforcement agency on strange activities that occurred within their neighbourhoods.

