I will not step down- INEC chairman

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has rejected calls for his resignation made by political parties, following a delay in the upload of results on the commission’s portal after the exercise was completed.

Yakubu said that the allegations against him on delay and allocation o results were not true and there was no need for him to tender resignation mid-collation of the presidential election results for the country.

This came shortly after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) press briefings where they demanded his resignation and total cancellation of the 2023 election across the country.

Responding on behalf of the chairman, Yakubu’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Tuesday, said the calls by the LP and PDP were misplaced.

He specifically singled out the PDP agent, Senator Dino Melaye on the allegation that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties.

According to the statement, “The call by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party for the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign is misplaced. The allegation by Dino Melaye that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties is unfounded and irresponsible.

“At the same time, contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair, and credible process.”

He stressed that there were laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied with the outcome of an election, saying the aggrieved opposition parties should embrace the window.

“To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable.

The 2023 general election processes are in their final stages of completion. It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidence to pursue their cases,” he added.

