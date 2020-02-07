I will not interfere in Ganduje, Sanusi face-off- Buhari

By News Desk

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined pleas by monarchs in Kano State to intervene in face-off between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, stressing that the constitution clearly State roles of Federal and State governments.

Buhari’s stance came barely 24 hours the monarchs led by Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, pleaded that the President save traditional institution in North from being destroyed by urgently intervening in conflict between Sanusi and Ganduje.

The President, on Friday, argued that he had been barred by 1999 constitution from interfering in cases identified on the residual list highlighting one of the cases to include a face-off between the governor and the emir.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “I know my role as the President of Nigeria. By the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Governor of Kano State has his own roles, once a matter is in the hands of the House of Assembly (like in Kano), the President has no Constitutional right to interfere.

“I am here by the Constitution, I swore by it, and I am going to stand by it. But let me tell you the bottom line of my understanding of the Constitutional role is that peace and security of all Nigerians must be guaranteed, where the people are threatened, then I will use my constitutional powers,” he said.

Buhari, while addressing Ganduje, who led the delegation, thanked Buhari for executing numerous projects in the state including- the Kano – Abuja road reconstruction; the modernisation of Kaduna -Kano and from Kano -Niger Republic rail lines, urged elected officials to live up to the promises they made to their constituents to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“I hope you are mindful of your promises to your constituencies. You went around and you promised your constituencies. I hope the promises you made are within the resources of your state.

“If you made promises outside your resources, it will be your problem because you are going to stand again in four years’ time. This is very important and it is important for our party,” he said.

After the meeting, Ganduje commended the President for approving construction of gas pipeline project from Ajaokuta to Kaduna and from Kaduna to Kano; dualisation of Kano – Katsina highway; as well as the construction and equipping of a new terminal wing of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

He also lauded the President for his government’s efforts to make life better for Kano people especially in terms of security and education.

“We have done a lot in the area of security, even installing CCTV cameras in black spots and all major routes into Kano state. We also have a multi-purpose vehicle for monitoring, which has helped in arresting kidnappers and Boko Haram terrorists. We have also established an army training area,” he said.

According to him, the government has also curtailed herdsmen/farmers clashes by establishing settlements for nomads.

“We used to have one million out-of-school children but now we are down to about 400,000 on account of the new education policy which now makes schooling free and compulsory from basic to secondary school, complemented with free feeding, free uniforms and free instructional materials,” he said.

He said his administration had also recruited 600 teachers to teach Mathematics and English as well as 3,000 teachers for Almajiri schools that would be incorporated into the normal school system.

The governor also requested for federal government’s intervention towards completing the Kano River Irrigation Scheme; the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre; and desilting of 24 dams in the state.