I will not allow Oyetola take away my victory – Adeleke

The Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to defend his electoral victory before the election petition tribunal, following declaration by the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to challenge the poll results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adeleke disclosed that he is battle ready to confront anyone irrespective of the status that stands to challenge his emergence as governor-elect after it was entrenched in total compliance with the law and will of the people.

He made the promise on Saturday through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, after Oyetola, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed a suit before the election petition tribunal, identifying irregularities in the poll conducted by INEC on July 16th, 2022.

The governor-elect, who declared that the poll conducted last month was one of the most transparent election in recent Nigerian history, maintained that his victory was people’s mandate and was freely given against overwhelming odds, which he would defended and validated.

According to the statement, Adeleke said the PDP legal team is taking appropriate action on the filing, calling on his supporters at home and abroad to remain calm as “This divine victory cannot be stolen through the backdoor..

“I urge the good people of Osun state who voted massively to reject bad governance to remain calm. We are doing the needful to defend their mandate. We will do all within our powers to ensure judicial validation of our victory as this is an election globally certified as a great advancement in electoral transparency and integrity.

“We also want to reaffirm our faith in the judiciary as a bastion of hope and justice. We have unshakeable trust in God that this election petition shall end in another landmark victory for us and the resilient people of Osun state”, the statement concluded”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

