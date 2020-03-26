I will deploy resources to lessen coronavirus burden- Buhari

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that more resources would be deployed to lessen the burden of deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Buhari further assured Nigerians that earlier anti-Coronavirus pronouncement will not affect production and distribution of food, medications, medical equipment and other essentials as the nation wades through the global health challenge that had already affected the country’s economy.

The President, in a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, commended individuals and institutions that have consistently mobilize resources to supplement efforts of Federal and State governments in containment of the disease.

While commending State Governments, religious bodies, health workers, Federal Government agencies, including security outfits, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria for rising to the occasion to protect the country and its citizens, Buhari said: “the government will remain steadfast in deploying more resources to lessen the burden of the pandemic”.

The President further reassures that government directives will not affect production and distribution of food, medications, medical equipment and other essentials as the nation wades through the global health challenge, which already portends dire economic strains.

He directed all relevant agencies and regulators to provide an enabling environment for industries to sustain their operations by ensuring reasonable access to industrial supplies and inputs like water, fuel, gas, and essential infrastructure and relaxing of stringent laws, commending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks for the interventions to make forex and credit more accessible to those on the manufacturing line.

In giving assurances of firm support for the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria by proactively addressing the potential impact of the pandemic on the Nigerian economy, the President requests that all necessary measures be put in place to protect and promote the health and safety of industrial workers.

Buhari, however, urged leaders in the country, including religious and traditional leaders, to further support the Federal and State governments in the ongoing sensitization programmes on the need to stay at home and keep a safe distance in the public, and to dissuade citizens from panic buying and rumour-mongering.

The President affirms that the collective effort of all Nigerians will make a historic difference in checking the spread of COVID-19, rehabilitating those already affected and keeping citizens alive and.