I will continue to contribute to the progress of Nigeria – Uju Ohaneye

Barely 24 hours after dismissal, the former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Ohaneye, has pledged to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration despite her abrupt removal.



Ohaneye, dismissed alongside four other ministers, noted that she would remain committed to serving the country saying, I will continue to do my utmost to contribute to Nigeria’s progress and prosperity.



In an appreciation letter released by Ohaneye on her social handles on Thursday, the former minister also commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, for guiding and supporting her throughout her tenure as a minister.



She said, “I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation”



” I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for her invaluable guidance and support during my tenure as Minister of Women Affairs. Her kindness and encouragement have been instrumental to my success”



” To the people of Nigeria, I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support. Your trust and confidence in me have been a constant source of inspiration. I remain committed to serving my country and will continue to do my utmost to contribute to its progress and prosperity”.



It would be recalled that President Tinubu, during the 19th Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in Abuja, yesterday, relieved Ohaneye of her duties as the Minister for Women Affair, replacing her with a former Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim.



Tinubu also appointed seven new ministers to fill in the open gaps citing his administration’s eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the government’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver campaign promises to Nigerians.