I will be prudent with Nigeria’s commonwealth- Tinubu

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has promised to make good use of the country’s commonwealth to ensure that it work for the good of all citizens and bring development to the people.

He made the promise yesterday in Abuja during the Presidential Inauguration Inter-denominational Christian service at the Ecumenical Centre.

Represented by the wife and First Lady-designate, Oluremi, the President-elect, said God has been kind and already blessed her family such that they don’t need to abuse the position of public trust that has been bestowed on her husband, but to only use the resources of the country to improve the lives of citizens.

“God has blessed my family. We don’t need to abuse the position of trust reposed in my husband. The resources of Nigeria is a commonwealth that belongs to the people and we are going to use it to better the lives of Nigerians,” she declared.

Tinubu called on clergy men and women and leaders of all faiths to pray for the success of the administration, in order to to lead the country aright

According to him, a season of Renewed Hope has dawned on the country and Nigeria shall be prosperous under his leadership.

“We need your prayers. I call on Christian leaders all over Nigeria to please pray for us. Our country shall make progress and shall be the cynosure of all eyes among the comity of nations.”

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who attended the service with his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, admonished the political, business and religious elites to work for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria, adding that God always speaks to nations through individuals.

Osinbajo copiously quoted from the Bible to buttress his points with how God spoke to Abraham that he would make him the father of Nations.

Osinbajo also added that nations need leaders that will be righteous and serve with honour and integrity because according to him, “righteousness exalts a nation.”

“Our political, business and religious elites must work for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria because God speaks to nations through individuals. We must work for the greatness of our country and pray that our leaders succeed. Nigeria needs leaders that will serve with honesty and integrity,” the Vice President said.

On the incoming administration, Osinbajo prayed for the success of the Tinubu administration. He urged all Nigerians to support and pray for the new administration so that Nigeria will continue to remain a great country.

“I pray for the success of the Tinubu administration. We must all support the incoming administration to succeed and it does not matter who we voted or didn’t vote for.”

In his sermon at the church service, General Overseer and Founder of Dominion Chapel International Ministry, John Daniel, emphasized the responsibilities of leadership in a country, stressing the need for the incoming President and other senior government officials to lead with integrity, fear of God, justice and compassion in the interest of the people whose hopes have been dashed many times.

