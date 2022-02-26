I will be PDP’s presidential candidate in 2023- Atiku

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed confidence that he would emerge as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the poll during the party’s primaries.

Atiku said that he was not afraid that the youths were also signifying interest to compete for the PDP’s presidential ticket but believed that none of the aspirants that have declared to compete for the seat can defeat him during the primary.

He, meanwhile, disclosed that a formal announcement of his presidential ambition would be made public soon, to alert Nigerians of his plans for the country.

The former vice president disclosed this on Saturday after a closed-door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

As gathered, Atiku arrived at Obasanjo’s residence around 10:00 am and was received by officials of Ogun chapter of the PDP and other associates.

Although the outcome of the meeting was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with next year’s general elections and Atiku’s ambition to get the presidential ticket of his party, PDP.

While addressing pressmen after the closed-door meeting that lasted for several minutes, Atiku, who was the PDP candidate during 2019 poll, expressed confidence that he would get the ticket of his party and become its flagbearer for 2023.

When asked how confident he was that the party would look to his direction for the [presidential race, he said: “Have I ever failed to get the presidential ticket of my party before. I am confident that I will get it”.

The Adamawa born-politician hinted that he would not prevent anyone from vying for the seat, including the youths since the democratic system of governance allowed for free and fair competition.

According to him, we should let the youths compete because it is a competition and it is allowed in a democratic system of government.

On why he had not declared his ambition officially like others that had signified their intention through announcements made to Nigerians, the former vice president stressed that all his presidential programmes would be made public soon.

“We will let you know when we are ready for our formal declaration for the 2023 presidential election. We will give a formal announcement on that”, he added.

The former vice president also visited the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and the traditional council at the Ake Palace, Abeokuta.

It would be recalled that Atiku deputised Obasanjo as Vice-President between 1999 and 2007, contesting on the platform of PDP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

