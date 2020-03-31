I was scared of death at Lagos quarantine Centre… Coronavirus Survivor

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

For Oluwaseun Osowobi, a survivor of deadly coronavirus, her discharge from the Lagos isolation center at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, on Monday, will continue to be a memorable day that may last for only heaven knows after results of her tests showed negative.

Minutes after Lagos State Government discharged her with four others from the IDH center, the joyous Osowobi could not hide her ecstasy, surviving the disease that had claimed several lives globally including Nigeria where two deaths have been recorded since its outbreak in the country.

The survivor, who was struck down by the deadly coronavirus, started his journey to the isolation center a few days after her return to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event.

On return to Nigeria, Osowobi felt ill thereafter and decided, as a responsible person, to self-isolate considering her orientation of the disease and her travel history.

As the only female among the five discharged by the government, she recounted her experience in social media page, divulging minute-by-minute account of her time at the center after different test results showed she had contracted the disease.

“I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out!

“Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!

“The next days were tough. No appetite. The Nausea, vomit and stooling were unbearable. I’m a blood type A & coronavirus (COVID19) dealt with me. I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape. Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled with coming forward, but I want to inspire hope.”

According to her, “Days after, the doctors shared the good news that I tested negative. I shared this news with family and friends! My blood sample was taken and I also tried to donate my plasmapheresis to help others. I hoped to be discharged.

“I waited to be discharged, but for two days, nothing happened. I was unsure of what was going on. Why have I not been discharged? Should I be in the same ward? Could I get reinfected? I was worried but remained calm.

“On the 3rd day, doctors said, “well, we worked with the info we had of you testing negative, but one result came back positive. You will stay a few more days. You know we take nose, mouth and sputum samples.

“Am I still a positive flushed face?” I asked.

“No, you are negative,” the doctor replied.

“The doctor apologised for the delay. I was anxious to go home but remained calm. I wanted to be free from this pain. I continued the medication and asked to be in a separate ward. Sadly, I remained in the same ward as all other rooms were full.”

Osowobi added: “My ward had people who were positive. What if I get re-infected? For them, I was a beacon of hope and they needed me gone to register the progress. My family and friends were becoming anxious.

“People in my ward who earlier celebrated the news of my result suddenly lost hope. Why are you still here? You shouldn’t be here with us. You should be separated from us now,” People in my ward muttered.

“I tried to calm them. Today, I am proud to inform you that I murdered Covid-19 and have tested Negative twice! I have been discharged. I bless God for His mercies. The nurses at IDH Yaba were fabulous. They deserve accolades for their hard work.”

Osowobi thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for coming to see her, as well as Prof. Akin Abayomi, saying that the food was good, coupled with his smiling face with heart-shaped eyes.

“Thanks to everyone who called, sent messages and tried to contact me. I am grateful and well. This experience reminded me of the value of friendship. Some people I refer to as friends speculated about this, but never reached out to check. Thank you still. Back to the grind smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes

“Coronavirus is not a death sentence. People can survive and I have! We should encourage people to get tested and stop the stigma. Practise social distancing and stop the spread.

“To every young person out there, please give your lungs a chance to beat this. Can I encourage you to stop smoking & live a healthy life at this time? A healthy lungs is key! This another phase of my life and I have won! I celebrate my resilience and strength. Call me SURVIVAYO Smiling face with 3 hearts,” she added.