I was helpless watching my brother die- Dangote

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has described the moment his brother and Vice President for the group, Sani, breathe his last as the first time that he was helpless and could not do anything to save him.

Dangote said that he, the wife and children of the deceased as well as their mother watched and were powerless as breathed his last on a hospital bed in the United States.

The industrialist finally broke the silence on Friday since Sani’s death and completion of his burial rites in Kano, when the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and dozens of his associates paid him a condolence visit.

After listening to the visitors that took turns to commiserate with him and other members of the family over the loss, Dangote disclosed that doctors told him that his brother, Sani, would die in an hour and that he died at the exact time.

He noted that it was traumatising watching the life support machine at a hospital in the United State going down until it stopped working and he could not do anything

READ ALSO: Tinubu, political associates pay Dangote condolence visit after brother’s death

.Dangote’s younger brother, Sani, dies after brief illness

“We have always known that there is life and there is death; as Muslims, we don’t know who is next, and it can be today, tomorrow or even now.

“That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there, you will find out that you have done what you were asked to do on earth,” Dangote added.

He said his brother’s death was a very tough time for the family, especially for him because they were almost bound together, saying we were inseparable.

“And having a brother like this, once you lose him, it is really very painful, because he died in front of myself, our mother, and all his children.

“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working,” Dangote said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

