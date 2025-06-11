I visit Tinubu for children development not politics- Tunde Onakoya

Renowned chess player and social impact advocate, Tunde Onakoya, has defended his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu, following widespread criticism that the meeting amounted to a political endorsement.

Onakoya emphasized that his sole focus remains the empowerment of underserved children through chess and education, a mission he has championed for years across marginalized communities in Nigeria.

The founder of Chess in Slums Africa, who made headlines in April when he set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon—playing for 64 consecutive hours in New York’s Times Square, added that his principles were rooted in neutrality and impact, not politics as many had been alleging after the visit to the president.

He stated this following the backlash, particularly from social media users, that had trailed his visit to the president, who accused him of compromising his values amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

In a statement shared on his official social media handle on Wednesday, the 29-year-old activist clarified that the meeting was neither political nor an endorsement of the current administration.

“To be honoured and received by the President and the highest office in my own country for this reason is not a crime. It is not even a national honour, by the way.”

“I have no interest in partisan politics because of the sensitivity of the work that I do. If that ever changes, then I would resign my role as CEO of Chess in Slums Africa. I live for the audience of one, and that is enough.”

The visit, which was reportedly aimed at highlighting the potential of Nigerian youth on a global stage, has continued to generate mixed reactions. While some argue that engaging with political leaders is essential to driving change, others believe that such gestures risk undermining the credibility of grassroots advocacy.

Despite the criticism, Onakoya has remained firm in his stance, reiterating that celebrating a Nigerian achievement at the highest level of government should not be automatically viewed through a political lens.

“The work we do is for the people, and it will continue with or without applause,” he concluded.

As one of Nigeria’s most inspiring young change-makers, Onakoya’s journey continues to spark conversations about civic engagement, leadership, and the delicate balance between advocacy and politics.