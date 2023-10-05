I threw away Akin-Bright’s intestine erroneously- Lagos doctor 

Barely a month after medical experts at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) pronounced a 12years old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, whose intestine was missing after two operations, dead, the medical doctor behind the operation, Dr. Abayomi Baiyewu, has admitted to committing professional errors during operations conducted on the deceased to address his health concerns.

Baiyewu disclosed that he and the nurses who conducted the operation mistakenly disposed of the deceased boy’s intestine without sending it out to experts to carry out a thorough analysis that would indicate possible solutions to the deceased boy’s ailment.

He added that the nurses that assisted him during the operations were auxiliary nurses, who were not registered with the Nursing Council of Nigeria.

The doctor revealed this on Thursday during a public hearing on circumstances that led to the death of Adebola Akin-Bright, which was also attended by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, officials of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPNP), Lagos State Chapter, and other medical practitioners.

Also in attendance were the parents of the late 12-year-old Akin-Bright and Baiyewu of Obitoks Hospital where two initial surgeries were carried out on the boy before his referral to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

However, a video documenting the investigation carried out by the committee which was watched by participants showed that Dr. Baiyewu was given enough time to defend himself.

In the video, he admitted to taking out three parts from Master Akin-Bright during surgery and agreed that the parts were ‘mistakenly discarded’ instead of taking them for histology.

It was also discovered from the video recording and evidence that Obitoks Hospital used only auxiliary nurses during the surgery.

Dr. Baiyewu also confirmed that the video played was a true reflection of what happened during the investigation.

Speaking after the video was played, Dr. Abayomi, who said the House carried out a thorough investigation, added that the Ministry of Health, through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) had temporarily suspended the operation of the theatre of Obitoks Hospital, which, he said, lacked standard medical procedures.

He said when Master Akin-Bright was brought to LASUTH, he was very unwell and needed to be stabilised before he would be operated upon.

He said that at the time of the surgery at LASUTH, the doctors found something unusual about the stomach, adding that a major part of the small intestine was discovered to be missing.

“They (LASUTH doctors) found a chaotic environment in the stomach. They found the upper part and the lower part of the digestive tracks open. It is very unusual to operate on a human being and find that he does not have small intestines. It is not logical.

“What we observed is that Dr. Baiyewu had two surgeries on the boy, the second one more detailed. He removed a certain part of Akin-Bright’s small intestine,” he added.

According to Prof. Abayomi, the most likely medical explanation could be that the private hospital “may have inadvertently injured the blood supply to the small intestine and when this happens, the organ would start to die and the body would start to absorb the organ.”

He said the findings by the State Ministry of Health had been forwarded to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for further investigation and sanction if needed.