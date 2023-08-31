I sold face towel, balm traffic in Oyo- Yemi Elesho

Popular skit maker, Yemi Elesho, has disclosed how he survived as a teenager, saying I sold balm, Aboniki, face towel and other items in traffic on major roads in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Elesho, son of veteran Yoruba comic actor, Adewale Elesho, who disclosed this while narrating his humble beginnings, stated that choice of survival led him into the business.

In an interview he granted a popular media personality, Elesho revealed he ran away from his father’s house at a young age to Ibadan, where he sold Aboniki balm and face towels on major roads in order to survive.

Elesho, in the video posted the social media yesterday, also shed some light on the strained relationship between him and his father upon their first meeting at a young age.

The comic revealed he eventually ran away from his father’s house back to Ibadan, Oyo State, where he sold the analgesic, face towel, and a fizzy drink known as ‘Tampico.’

He said, “When I ran out of the house, I later left Elesho’s house. I left in 2011.”

Briefly cutting him short, the host asked if the comic’s father wasn’t upset after he ran away.

Elesho responded saying, “Only a person you see can express their anger. I left. I went to Iwo road, Ibadan, where I sold face towels, Aboniki, and bread in the traffic.

“I also went to the University of Ibadan, where I sold Tampico just outside the school gate.”

The skit maker also disclosed that he learned how to operate an auto-rickshaw, known in Nigeria as ‘Keke,’ for business purposes.

