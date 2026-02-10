I resign on personal grounds– ex-NAHCON boss

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Usman, has resigned from office, citing personal reasons.

He stressed that the move was reached after deep reflection, prayerful consideration and consultations with his family.

Usman announced his resignation on Tuesday through a statement released by the commission.

“I wish to state unequivocally that this decision is taken entirely for personal reasons,” he said, emphasising that the resignation was made in good conscience and with full respect for the responsibilities of public service.

According to him, the resignation was carried out in line with Section 3(6) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006, and has been formally communicated in writing to President Bola Tinubu.

Professor Usman expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for the confidence and opportunity to serve the nation and the Muslim ummah, describing his appointment as an honour he would always cherish.

He also appreciated Vice President Kashim Shettima for his guidance, encouragement and consistent support throughout his tenure.

The former NAHCON boss extended appreciation to members of the Commission’s board, management and staff for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to duty.

He also acknowledged the contributions of State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, tour operators, aviation and service providers, as well as Nigerian partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that their collaboration strengthened Nigeria’s Hajj operations.

He was emphatic that his resignation was not due to any dissatisfaction with the Commission, the Federal Government or the mandate of NAHCON.

“Once again, I emphasize that this resignation is driven purely by personal considerations and reflects no dissatisfaction with the Commission, the government, or the noble mandate we have collectively pursued,” he stated.

As he bowed out, Professor Usman offered prayers for the leadership of the country and the Commission, asking Allah (SWT) to guide the President and the incoming NAHCON leadership, and to grant future Nigerian pilgrims a Hajj Mabrur.

Professor Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Usman served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON until his resignation.