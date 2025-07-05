I remain loyal PDP member, no defection plan- Osun Gov

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed reports that he has concluded plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging party members and residents to consider the report as fake.

Adeleke said that he remains a loyal member and the party’s leader for PDP in the state and would continue to unite members to ensure the party remains strong.

In a short statement released on his official social media handle on Saturday, the governor stressed that his ambition was to ensure that Osun becomes better than before under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He said: “Over the last few hours, I have been inundated with calls regarding rumours of a possible defection. I want to assure the good people of Osun State and Nigerians at large; I remain a loyal member and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State.

“My focus remains on delivering good governance and fulfilling our 5-point agenda for Osun people. Please disregard the fake news and continue to support our mission for a better Osun State,” he stated.

Although he debunked the claim after meeting on a private visit to President Bola Tinubu’s Ikoyi residence in Lagos with his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, and Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, alias Davido.

Meanwhile, the political climate within Adeleke’s party, the PDP, has faced a growing crisis in recent weeks. On 6 June, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).