I paid for my casket, wrote my will after I was diagnose of heart problem

A popular Yoruba actress, Kemi Afolabi has announced that she has a terminal heart illness as she expressed her gratitude to God for the year 2021.

Afolabi stated that after finding out her condition, she wrote her will, bought her casket and booked a space with ebony vault in 2021, adding that God has showed her how faithful he was despite her unfaithfulness.

Through a post on her social media page, Yesterday, the actress eulogized God for being mindful of her and sparing her alive.

She further narrated how she has sold her properties and used up all her savings in order to fund the numerous tests she has been undergoing as she didn’t want to be subjected to begging for support especially on social media which might kill her faster.

Afolabi further noted that the year 2021 was a tough year for her but God on her side and her loved ones, she had made it through.

The post read:

“Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence????

“Me ordinary sand????? That was toss around from my private hospital to LASUTH, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months!

“I did Covid test every 48hrs at LASUTH emergency because I was short of breath, was on oxygen for about a month, still no diagnosis after several test conducted.

“Only a mad man says there is no God ooo. sold my properties after spending all my savings because I knew the thoughts of bringing my condition to the public eye or beg for funds at the time will kill me faster!!!

“Finally I was diagnosed of a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE)

“Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast.

“My life has changed forever but I am thankful I am still breathing.

“Being in an industry that places high value on appearance, it’s been a struggle taking medications that’s helps ease the pains but affect my weight and people will constantly remind you of how FAT you’ve become without hesitations.

The year 2021 has been tough! but with God showing up for me and some special people by my side, I made it through.”

