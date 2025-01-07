I owe Obi no apology – APC Spokesperson Morka

Following the rising tension between the former presidential candidate Peter Obi and his opposition, the Spokesperson to the All Progressive Party, Felix Morka has refused to apologize for his alleged life-threatening message against the Labour Party member.

Morka said he never threatened the Anambra State’s former governor, family members, or associates saying Obi’s allegation against him was a malicious lie and an attention-seeker who’s playing the victim and emotional blackmail.

The APC spokesperson, who described Obi’s claim as false and reprehensible added that he would not tolerate such action as a public figure, bears a responsibility to provide accurate and truthful information to the public.

According to Morka, the former presidential candidate Instead of standing by the truth has chosen to peddle falsehood and mislead Nigerians in the quest for political currency and relevance.

In a statement issued and signed by him through the APC social media platform on Tuesday, Morka noted that he will continue to hold Obi and his supporters accountable for their wrongdoings.

He said, “To be clear and for the record, Morka did not threaten Obi or his family or those around him or anyone. Morka has absolutely no reason to, and has never, threatened Obi or anyone. Nothing that Morka said in that interview or any other forum remotely contains or suggests a threat against Mr. Obi or anyone else, as the verbatim transcription of the relevant clip indisputably attests”

“As the National Spokesman of the ruling Party, I will continue to hold Obi and other opposition actors accountable for their actions just as they seek to, and should, hold our great Party and administration accountable when truth and public trust are compromised”

“By falsely claiming that Morka threatened his life, Mr. Obi has libeled Morka in the extreme and has incited his online mob to make death threats against Morka and members of his family. We call on Mr. Obi to immediately set the record straight, withdraw his false allegation against Morka, and call his online supporters to order. Morka stands ready to explore all available recourse mechanisms in valiant defense of his decency and impeccable reputation.

Morka’s statement came days after he started making headlines for allegedly threatening the Obi’s life and that of his family members after for criticizing the federal government’s policies and programmes during his New Year press briefing.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also expressed displeasure over the verbal attack by Morka, while demanding a formal apology from the APC.