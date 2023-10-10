I never requested N40M bribe to reopen Ladipo Market – Wahab

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has totally debunked allegations making the round on different social media platforms that he requested N40 million from Ladipo auto spare parts traders before reopening the market.

Waheb noted that there was no time he mentioned any money, rather, the government’s stance against reopening the market was that the trading area was not clean to the expected standard.

The commissioner, who made this known on Tuesday while reacting to a social media post alleging that he requested that the traders pay him the money before their market could be opened, warned that people should not fall victim to fraudsters.

“Except you are owing LAWMA for services rendered, you are not required to pay any official any money(bribe) to get your facility/market re-opened. Please do not fall victim to a scammer”. He stated that the drive to ensure a cleaner and safer environment is in-line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.

Ladipo market was among the markets sealed by the Lagos State government after the traders were found to have contravened the state’s environmental law, including indiscriminate waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills.

The state government reopened Oyingbo, Alamutu Ologede, and Ile Epo markets yesterday, meanwhile, the auto market was still shut.

According to Wahab, the markets were re-opened following the traders’ full compliance with requisite conditions stipulated by the State Government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

