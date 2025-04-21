I marry Olu Jacobs to set standard- Joke Silva

62-year-old veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has disclosed that her decision to marry a fellow acting legend Olu Jacobs, despite the huge age difference, was to set standard for the generation yet unborn in the country.

She noted that despite the two decades of age difference, her parents supported the wedding considering that they loved each other and the courtship between had been smooth as well as to indicate that age does not matter in marriage.

The actress, who disclosed this yesterday while responding to questions from journalist on what had made her marriage strong after four decades, stressed that her choice for Jacobs was rooted simply in love.

According to het, I was in love with him. As simple as that. And he was such a very gorgeous person.

Silva, who tied the knot with Jacobs in 1985 at the age of 24, recalled how her father initially objected to the union because of the significant age gap. However, her mother offered a different perspective.

“My mum was like, well, this is the person they know me with, and then her parents had that kind of age gap as well. So, she agreed for us to get married”, she added.

The award-winning actress also shared a sweet moment from 1984 when she came back to Nigeria when one of her sisters met Olu Jacobs and immediately said, “Joke, this is the man to take to daddy.”

Now widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most respected power couples, the pair’s relationship has stood the test of time, serving as a rare example of enduring love in the entertainment industry.