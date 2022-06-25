I made mistake picking my Vice President candidate in 1999- Obasanjo

After looking back at his years as the leader of the country, a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has disclosed that picking a running mate during the 1999 presidential election was a mistake.

Obasanjo said that he had less knowledge about his running mate before nominating him and that the mistake almost cost him his second tenure

Addressing a leadership and entrepreneurship mentoring session with selected school students in Abuja, the former president, on Saturday, did not mention his running mate

Obasanjo, who won the 1999 and 2003 presidential elections, and ran alongside Atiku Abubakar, stated that he later realized it and seek God’s assistance.

“I don’t say I don’t make mistakes – I made many of them. But one thing that has happened to me is that God has never disappointed me. And that is very important.

“For instance, one of the mistakes I made was picking a number two when I was going to become President. But because it is a genuine mistake, God saved me out of it.”

“Or when Abacha wanted to arrest me, the American ambassador said that they will arrest me and that America has asked I should be given asylum,” he said. “I said no, I will come home.

“It could have been a mistake because I could have lost my life.

“So many things I could have seen as mistakes, but God saved me from them all.”

