I lost Super Eagles job over disagreement- Ex-Porto manager, Peseiro

The Portuguese tactician, Jose Peseiro, has disclosed that the contractual agreement with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to handle the country’s national team, Super Eagles, broke down after both parties could not reach conclusion on financial matters and others.

Peseiro said that the inability of both parties to reach an agreement before the commencement of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was the major reason he was present at the tournament to monitor the team as earlier announced.

The Porto Football club former manager, meanwhile, alleged that the NFF did not allow discussion to get to an advanced stage before announcing his name as the successor to Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles former coach.

In a short statement released hours after the NFF announced that it was not going to press further on the agreement on Wednesday, the 61-year-old manager revealed that talks to handle the three-time African champions faded into thin air after both parties argue back and forth on what the financial implications would be and details of the job.

The statement reads: “After several weeks of negotiations, during which there was news from the Nigerian Football Federation, that I would be the coach of their team, from the end of Afcon 2021, a fact that I never confirmed, and these did not materialize due to disagreement regarding contrarian clauses and financial matters”.

The Portuguese coach was considered as the Super Eagles new handler after NFF terminated Rohr’s appointment following poor performance of the team during Qatar world cup qualification.

However, the possibility of Peseiro taking charge as the West Africans’ permanent boss came to an end last Monday as the NFF announced that Augustine Eguavoen would remain as interim coach.

“The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the senior men national team, Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as interim technical adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U20 coach, Emmanuel Amuneke is drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen.

For the NFF, the decision to retain Eguavoen was because of the Super Eagles’ “positive performance” in Cameroon despite their failure to get past the Round of 16.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Jose Peseiro has shown in Nigeria Football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity,” general secretary Mohammed Sanusi told the media.

“However, in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”

