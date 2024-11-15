I lost $3.5m to fraudster in South Africa- Murray-Bruce

Bayelsa State former lawmaker and founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, has narrated how he was duped of $3.5 million while trying to expand his business empire outside the shores of Nigeria.

Murray-Bruce disclosed that the money was lost while trying to purchase a cinema complex in Kenya which his South African partner suggested to him.

He noted that his South African partner allegedly reneged on his promises to ensure that the plan to purchase the facility became a success in Kenya.

Addressing guests yesterday at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference, Murray-Bruce recalled that after making a bank transfer of the said sum to the South African, who was expected to facilitate the registration, embarked on the purchase and registered the business in his name, appearing as the owner and financier.

He said: “I was called to buy a cinema complex in Kenya for $3.5 million. I transferred the money and my South African partner registered it in his name. That was how I lost that huge investment.

“I have a studio in Los Angeles, United State and I am battling with litigation with one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood.”

While speaking on his plan to revive cinema in Nigeria, the former lawmaker disclosed that plans have been concluded to start movie-making in the country.

According to him, he has a script, and all the fundamental issues will be raised in it.

“The entertainment industry is a very successful one. In all the things I have done, I have never made one move about movie making but now, I will.

“I am working on a script and I know we will get it right. We will deal with fundamental issues,” he said.