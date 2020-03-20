I know the cure to Coronavirus- Dino Melaye

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by the increase in number of Nigerians infected by a novel disease, coronavirus, a former senator, Dino Melaye, has disclosed that the quickest cures and preventions from contracting the virus were not what the scientist currently parades.

Melaye, in a post on his social media handle, faulted use of nose masks and hand sanitizers that were currently campaigned on by the Nigerian Government, stressing that they cannot prevent citizens from contracting the disease.

The former lawmaker, who once chaired the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the solution to the virus was already stated in the bible.

While quoting 2 Chronicles 7:13-15, Melaye said: “Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people.

“If they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.

“I will watch over this Temple and be ready to hear all the prayers that are offered here”.