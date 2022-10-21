I know individuals behind my convoy’s attacks- Suleiman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministeries, Johnson Suleman, has broken silence on his convoy attack, disclosing that he knew the individuals behind the attack that led to seven persons’ death in Edo State.

Suleiman, who described the attack as an assassination attempt, said that all those behind the attack currently wanted was for him to reveal their identities and they start distancing themselves from the act.

He noted that rather than list names of those behind his convoy attack which resulted in seven persons’ death, rather would pray that they repeat

The cleric disclosed his awareness of the attackers’ sponsors on Friday through a less than 2 minutes video posted on his official social media handle.

“The truth of the matter is that no one can kill me. My life is in the hands of God. I am a man of God. Many of those that were attacking me were building on what they do not understand. There are many things that they do not understand.

“I am alive but I feel bad for the lives that have been taken. We are currently mourning. But for the young men that attacked my convoy, they will surely reap the seed that they have sowed”, he said.

Earlier, it was gathered that the gunmen attacked his convoy along the Benin Auchi Road, Edo State, and seven persons died.

Among the seven persons killed during the attack were three policemen attached to his convoy, his driver, and two other aides.

Aside from that, one of the assailants was said to have also been killed during an exchange of gunshots between the gunmen and the deceased policemen in the state.

Meanwhile, the cleric, wife, and his children escaped the alleged assassination attempt that was said to have occurred as they approached the border of Auchi.

The cleric, as gathered, was attacked on Friday while returning from a foreign trip and was heading to Auchi where he was expected to preach at a three-day revival.

