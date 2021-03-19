I just bag degree in law, awaiting law school-Melaye

In a bid to ensure his return to National Assembly in 2023, the former lawmaker representing Kogi-West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has disclosed that he has obtained a Bachelor’s degree in law and was about to leave for law school in the country.

Melaye said that all these were part of his efforts to acquire knowledge and boost his understanding of the Nigerian constitution and administration of the country’s law.

The former lawmaker, who disclosed the new degree obtained on Friday during an interview on a popular television programme, did not mention the institution that awarded him the new degree.

According to him, all that was left to become a legal practitioner in the country is to complete the mandatory years in law school and be called to bar afterward.

Melaye, meanwhile, maintained that the 2019 election was rigged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, saying, we all know that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, won that election but was denied by the government.

He noted that in 2023, the PDP would campaign vigorously and ensure that its candidate wins the election as well as been declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On who becomes the party’s candidate particularly the zone where the flagbearer would emerge, the former lawmaker stated that PDP was yet to conclude plans for the modalities and that the leadership of the party was already deliberating on it.

Melaye stated that presently, all members of the party have legal rights to contest for PDP presidential primaries including the immediate past candidate, Atiku.

“Atiku Abubakar is qualified in all ramifications to run for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I don’t have the power to determine whether Atiku should run for the presidency or not. When we get to the presidential primaries, I will vote for an aspirant that I feel is qualified to run for PDP”.

He also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his emergence in 2015 as the biggest fraud that occurred in Africa within the decade.

Melaye, however, apologized to Nigerians for asking that they vote Buhari against their preferred candidate, the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, who lost the poll to Buhari after the election.

“To start with, I apologise to God Almighty who is the Supreme Controller of the universe, and to Nigerians for supporting Buhari. The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari presidency in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa because the subject-matter Buhari is the greatest con that came out of Africa”.