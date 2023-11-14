Report on Interest
VAT tussle and the missing links

Lagferry boss distributes palliatives to teachers during Eid

WHO donates 3,560 oxygen pulse, ventilators to Nigeria

BusinessEconomy

I inherited serious liabilities from Buhari, other predecessors– Tinubu

By News Desk

By The Guild
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration inherited serious liabilities but also assets from his immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, and others that have led the country before him.

Tinubu lamented that Nigeria has serious deficits in port and power infrastructure, as well as agro-allied facilities, which have prevented the administration’s policies to have an immediate impact on the country’s economy.

But the Nigerian leader stressed that he and everyone appointed under his administration would not make any excuses, rather, would further search for solutions that can help correct the challenges, in order to address yearnings of the masses.

In a statement released by his Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, he said: “We inherited serious liabilities, but also assets from our predecessors. We do not make any excuses.

“There are several sectors replete with investment opportunities for smart investors. Access to finance and guarantees can be a hindrance in some cases. You can come in there. We see you as a critical enabler. You have partnered with us before. We want to scale it up now and do much more with greater ambition and clearer vision.”

At the Mecca meeting, President Tinubu also advanced negotiations concerning a multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility from the Islamic Development Bank to fund a multi-sectoral portfolio of infrastructure projects at the federal and sub-national levels in Nigeria.

The development was the outcome of substantive investment discussions held between President Tinubu and the Vice-President (Country Programs) of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, after the President’s return from evening prayers, the presidential spokesman said.

“Nigeria is the candle of hope that will light the way for Africa. And once Africa is illuminated, the world will be a brighter place for all of humanity. We are determined to create a future for our gifted youths. Investments in Nigeria will be among the world’s most high-yielding. Investor money will flow easily in and out of our country. Processes will be seamless. And your bank has always been a faithful partner in progress,” the statement added.

