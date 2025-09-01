23.8 C
I have picked my running mate for 2027- Benue Gov

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has announced that he has chosen his running mate for the 2027 gubernatorial election, confirming the decision ahead of the formal commencement of campaigns.

Alia stated that he will be retaining his deputy, Sam Ode, as his running mate in the 2027 elections.

The governor made the announcement during the swearing-in of 17 new commissioners at the Government House in Makurdi, where he emphasized that there is no vacancy in the office of the Deputy Governor.

He explained that the occasion provided the right platform to put an end to speculations surrounding the position.

Alia stressed that the rumours of seeking a new deputy were unfounded and politically motivated.

The governor praised Ode for his competence, loyalty, and capacity to deliver on their joint mandate, adding that he had no reason to look elsewhere for a running mate.

He assured that their administration, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, would remain united and focused on serving the people of Benue State.

