I have no son grown enough to declare for Presidency- Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that no one should link the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential declaration and other aspirants vying to become the party’s candidate and possibly succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after next year’s election.

Tinubu said that none of the aspirants were his children and that they were grown up to stand on their own, saying I have no son grown enough to declare” for the presidential seat.

The Lagos State former governor, while reacting to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, declaration for the presidential seat, said that he was vying alone and that none of his children has declared intention to occupy the seat

He made the clarification on Monday after a meeting with State Governors elected on the platform of the party at the Kebbi House in Abuja.

Tinubu, meanwhile, explained that discussions held with the governors during the parley centered on his ambition to lead the country from 2023.

“My mission is to seek the collaboration, encouragement, and support of my party, the APC, for my ambition and mission to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that in 2015, Tinubu sought to run with President Buhari but was asked to nominate to avoid a Muslim/Muslim ticket, in order to appeal to the sympathy of the Christians across the country.

As gathered, the APC national leader was said to have nominated Osinbajo, who was his former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, while serving as the governor of Lagos state.

