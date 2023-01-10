I have fulfilled my promises, no Nigerian can blackmail me- Buhari

Less than five months to expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the Nigerian leader has boasted that his government has fulfilled promises made to the citizens especially on Boko Haram and nobody can blackmail him after leaving office on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment made during his tenure.

Buhari, who restated his vow to serve God and Nigeria until his last day in office and beyond, noted that the most critical security challenge inherited by the administration nearly eight years ago was the potent and pervasive threat of terrorism, but normalcy has returned to affected States in Northeast Nigeria.

The president recounted that the threat was particularly pervasive across the North East geopolitical zone with Yobe State as one of the most hit by the terrorists.



He, therefore, declared that he has fulfilled the commitment made to Nigerians in his May 29, 2015 inaugural address to frontally and courageously tackle Boko Haram terrorists and stabilize the country.



‘‘In the North East, God has helped us to clear Boko Haram, the economy has picked up and some people are asking me about the achievements of my promise to fight corruption.



‘‘Well, under this system fighting corruption is not easy. When I was in the military, as Head of State, I locked up some people because the Constitution says you must declare your assets, and for people who couldn’t explain the differences in their assets, I locked them up.



‘‘In the end, I was also locked up. So, if you want to serve this country you must be prepared for the worst. But one thing that I am grateful to God for is that nobody can blackmail me. I do not have one-square inch outside Nigeria and I intend to stay in Nigeria when I retire from public office.’’



Reflecting on his journey to the presidency and re-election, the President said: ‘‘Between 2003 and 2019, I visited all the local government areas in this country. In 2019 when I attempted re-election, I visited every State and the number of people that came out to see who this Buhari is and was is more than what anybody can pay or force. So, I thank God that Nigerians understood me and I made a promise that I will serve God and Nigerians.’’



On corruption allegations, Buhari stressed that he does not have one square inch outside Nigeria and anyone that discover one should go public and disclose the details.

