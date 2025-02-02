I have forgiven those paid to assassinate me- Aregbesola

The Osun State former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has declared that he has forgiven Sikiru Olaboye and other assailants paid by members of the opposition parties to assassinate him during the 2006 Oroki Day celebration in the state.

Aregbesola said that he hold no grudges against those that attempted to assassinate him, saying I have forgiven those that attempted to kill me 19 years ago in the state.

This public forgiveness was announced by the former governor on Sunday during a reconciliation meeting attended by many politicians in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, less than a week that the All Progressives Congress expelled the ex-minister from the ruling party.

The meeting followed Olaboye’s recent appearance on a local radio station, Fresh 104.9FM, Osogbo, where he expressed remorse and requested forgiveness.

His plea came nearly two decades after the attack, which took place during the annual Oroki Day celebration, an event that brings together community leaders and residents.

Confirming the development in a social media post, Aregbesola said, “Earlier today, I received Sikiru Olaboye, one of the men who attempted to assassinate me during the 2006 Oroki Day Celebration in Osogbo.”

Recounting the events, the former Minister of Interior said: “I was informed that he called into a local radio station in Osogbo a few weeks ago to seek my forgiveness.”

He further revealed that the encounter was marked by prayers and mutual understanding.

While details of the assailants’ motives remain unclear, Aregbesola confirmed that he has never held any resentment against Olaboye or any other individuals involved in the attack.

“I assured him that I hold no grudges against him or anyone else involved,” he stated.

Reflecting on the moment, he attributed his survival and ability to forgive to divine intervention.

“I neither harboured resentment nor sought revenge after God spared me from that attack,” he affirmed.

Speaking on the broader significance of forgiveness, Aregbesola remarked, “It is God alone who has the power to forgive all our shortcomings.”

His statement resonated with those advocating for reconciliation in similar cases of past conflicts.

“As His servants, I pray that He forgives both his and mine,” Aregbesola said.

The 2006 Oroki Day attack followed the decision of Rauf Aregbesola, who was at the time the Commissioner for Works in Lagos State, to contest in the 2007 gubernatorial election in Osun State under the banner of the Action Congress against Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola of the Peoples Democratic Party, the sitting governor.

Reports at the time indicated an attempted assassination targeting Aregbesola, an attack that has remained a significant event in Osun State’s history.