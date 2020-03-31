I felt sick after losing Grammy award– Burna Boy

By News Desk

Months after losing the chance of becoming the first Nigerian to win the elusive Grammy Awards, singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, has revealed that he felt totally sick after losing out at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

At the event held in January, Burna Boy was nominated in the Best World Music Album category with his groundbreaking ‘African Giant’ but lost to Beninese singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.

On Tuesday, the Hip Hop artiste, while responding to a fan on how he felt after realizing he was not going to win, lamented that he was totally sick after the result was announced.

During the interaction on social media, he said: “But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now I’m “Twice as Tall” (that’s the name of my next album, by the way, dropping in July by the grace of the Most-High).”

The songwriter, who came online after complaining of boredom, said: “Yes I’m bored. And I have excess time now. Trust me.”

His boredom appeared to be a reference to the lockdown implemented by the Nigerian government on major cities – Lagos and Abuja – on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I started in 2010, I was motivated by my talent, passion, family, AFRICA, and FELA,” he said, responding to a question on how he began his career. Twitter does not have enough space for me to talk about the challenges. Just know that the challenges don’t stop when you are on top, they get WORSE.”

When former Big Brother Nigeria star, Tacha (Natacha Akide) asked him what it was like growing up in Port Harcourt and chasing his dream, Burna Boy said it was both beautiful and hell at the same time.

“But it showed me all the lessons I needed to learn to face the world,” he said.