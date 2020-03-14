I Don’t want to return to Kano – Sanusi

By News Desk

After arriving Lagos from Nasarawa State, former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has faulted his dethronement letter handed down to him by the Kano State government.

In a video circulating online after his arrival in Lagos, Sanusi assured his subjects, especially those who stood behind him during face-off, that he has concluded plans to forge ahead and does not plan to go back to Kano where he was banished.

According to the deposed Emir, his removal was so badly done that he could have challenged it in court if he wanted the throne back.

“I have done what I could in six years, I am moving on. I do not want to go back. The truth is, if I had wanted to go back, the dethronement letter was so badly written, it was not done professionally. The easiest thing is just to go to court.

“It is a simple, fair hearing, ‘did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question?’ That’s all but I think we should go on to a new phase in life,” he added.