I don’t have 2031 presidential ambition – Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has firmly denied harbouring any plans to run for president in 2031, countering the Kaduna State former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, claims that their feud was based on the plans for 2031 presidential ambition.

Ribadu emphasized that his focus is assisting President Bola Tinubu to achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda and not plotting politics under the current administration.

He stated this through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, urging Nigerians to disregard the allegations made by the former governor during an interview on a popular television show.

The rebuttal follows El-Rufai’s accusations during a Monday interview on Arise TV, where he alleged Ribadu is spearheading a smear campaign against him in collaboration with Kaduna Governor Uba Sani and the ICPC.

“Ribadu’s the force behind this effort to tear me down,” El-Rufai charged.

The NSA boss dismissed the allegations, saying, “I’m too busy with national security to waste time on media spats.”

He urged the public to disregard El-Rufai’s narrative, adding, “I respect our shared history and won’t stoop to mudslinging, despite the taunts. Let me focus on my duties undisturbed.”