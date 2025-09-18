I don’t have 2027 agreement with Jonathan- Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that irrespective of the candidates that may emerge for the 2027 presidential election, his support will be for President Bola Tinubu to get second term.

Wike said that even if the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, emerges, there was no earlier agreement between him and ex-president that he would be going all out for Jonathan against Tinubu who will be contesting the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Rivers State former governor, who disclosed this on Thursday while responding to questions on a popular television program, meanwhile, cautioned those urging ex- President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election to desist.

While adding that such moves could destabilise the country, he stated this on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme Thursday night.

Wike described the campaign as hypocritical, recalling how many of the same voices abandoned Jonathan during his failed 2015 re-election bid.

“Anybody saying Jonathan should return because he will only do one term is only looking for a crisis.

“These are the same people who frustrated him in 2015. Why now? Jonathan has made a name for himself globally, and they just want to drag him into unnecessary conflict,” he said.

The minister argued that fronting Jonathan or any southern candidate, under the guise of a “one-term presidency”, was a ploy lacking sincerity and a threat to Nigeria’s political balance.

“Jonathan has become a statesman and international man And that is why I advice anyone coming from the Southern region, who is asked to serve one term, is a deception. I don’t care of what anyone may say but this government came at a time when we needed to correct so many things in government. This government is making difficult decisions and that must not be left undone.

“I have never had any agreement with Jonathan that of you come i will give you all the supports to win the poll if he contest”.

On the state of the nation, Wike admitted that Nigerians were facing economic hardship but maintained that President Bola Tinubu had taken “tough but necessary decisions” to reposition the economy.

“Yes, there is hardship, I agree. But no one can deny that this government is making efforts to improve things. I see the projects in Abuja daily; they are evidence that something is happening,” he added.