I dissolve my cabinet for new beginning -Akwa Ibom Gov

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has disclosed that reasons for the dissolution of his cabinet after one year and half of the administration’s lifespan was to ensure that the government remain committed to promises made to residents during electioneering campaign.

Eno stated that the dissolution, which took effect immediately, marks the beginning of a new chapter for the state’s executive as it intensifies efforts towards giving residents dividends of democracy.

Addressing the outgoing commissioners and Special Advisers yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the governor expressed his gratitude to the outgoing commissioners, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the state’s “Arise Agenda”.

He emphasized that the decision to dissolve the cabinet was not based on poor performance but rather a desire to bring in new professionals who can propel his vision forward.

“Though difficult to say goodbye to the team, having been together since my appointment into the State Executive Council and today, by the grace of God and our people as Governor, it necessary and proper to have a new beginning.

“I sincerely appreciate all my immediate past Executive Council members for their commitment and diligent service to our dear state.

“I wish them well in their future endeavours and again deeply appreciate them for their selfless service to our State and people”, Eno added.

The Guild understands that most of the commissioners had served previously under the former administration of Udom Emmanuel for eight years.