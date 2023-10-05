I didn’t betray Tinubu on Chicago varsity case- Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has denied betraying his friend,, President Bola Tinubu, with his decision to approach a United States court, in order to compel the Chicago State University (CSU) to release Tinubu’s certificate to him, saying his move is for the country’s growth and development and not because Tinubu reneged on his promises made to him during the 2007 presidential election.

Atiku noted that the journey to CSU was to uphold and defend the ground rules for elective offices since the 1999 constitution stipulated requirements for anyone seeking to become Nigeria’s President.

According to him, we undertook this journey at great cost and for important reasons because the ground rules for legitimate governance in our country need to be upheld, and the reputation of our country was already at stake.

“I am a democrat by conviction and a citizen of a country that I love. The issues at stake in this case require us once more to re-dedicate ourselves to both the country and our constitution”, he added.

The former vice president disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja hours after returning from the United States where he alongside his counsel had been able to get the country’s court to compel CSU to release Tinubu’s certificate to him.

Atiku noted that it was Tinubu whom he assisted in serving his second term who betrayed him during the 2007 presidential election by supporting late President Umaru Yar’ Adua to emerge on the platform o PDP as against his party, the defunct Action Congress (AC).

His words, “I disagree with Tinubu, yes it’s true that we came together in 2007. In Lagos, at the convention, I emerged winner and got the party’s ticket. After I got the ticket, he sent me about five or six senior party men, and they met me and said Bola (Tinubu) wanted to be my running mate.

“I said, gentlemen, you are all old enough, and asked, What would be your reaction to having a Muslim-Muslim ticket?

“They all answered that they objected to it, I then told them they should have told him and that was the end of the political relationship; he (Tinubu) broke away, and supported Umaru Yar’Adua. So what is the ground for him to say I betrayed him?

“In 2003, the PDP took over all the southwestern states with the exception of Lagos. I stood between Obasanjo and Tinubu and told Obasanjo to leave Lagos, and he left it. I vehemently deny that I stabbed Tinubu in the back.

“Till today, I won’t do a Muslim-Muslim ticket; I don’t have to be president; we are a multi-ethnic and multi-religious people, and our government must reflect our diversity, and our composition must reflect the same.”

