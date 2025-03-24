I did not apologize to Akpabio over harassment allegations – Natasha

Contrary to widespread reports, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has denied apologizing to the senate president, Godswill Akpabio over the sexual harassment allegation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who described the rumor as false and misleading, stated that she still stands by her ground on the accusations leveled against Akpabio and has no intention of bowing to pressure.

She condemned those responsible for spreading false reports, accusing them of deliberately manipulating the truth to mislead the public through publication and social media posts.

While raising concerns over planned efforts to silence her voice in the National Assembly by some individuals, she urged the public including her constituents to beware of misinformation adding official statements will come directly from her.

She stated, “ My commitment remains to truth, justice, and the people I represent. This is not just about me; it is about the integrity of our democracy. I will not be intimidated or forced into submission through false narratives,” she said.

The political war between the Kogi lawmaker and the senate president began on February 20, 2025, after a seating arrangement dispute with Senator Akpabio. Thereafter, Senator Natasha accused the Senate president of sexual harassment and alleged abuse of office.

she was suspended weeks after by the Senate for six months with her salary and allowances withheld for the duration of the suspension and barred from identifying herself as a senator.

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that it had received the petition seeking the recall process of Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.