MetroNews

I deserve recognition from Guinness World Records- Tinubu

By News Desk

By The Guild
President Bola Tinubu

After a review of his achievements in public offices especially in Lagos State where he midwifed the foundation for its economic progression, President Bola Tinubu has boasted that his name deserves to be in the Guinness Book of Records.

Tinubu stated that this should happen considering the records of his achievements in Lagos particularly on economic reforms which has ranked the state as the highest in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), made Nigerians elect him.

The President made the remarks while addressing business community yesterday at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum.

Tinubu posited that his track records should earn him recognition, adding that if he was not recognised, he would strive to ensure that his name is inserted in the historic Guinness World Records (GWR).

“For those who fear various obstacles; look at me, I come from the private sector, trained by Deloitte. I served as the treasurer in Exxon Mobil. Define corporate governance in any way, and I am in it.

“I governed Lagos for eight consecutive years. Today, I can proudly beat my chest that Lagos state is on the horizon and the fifth-largest economy in Africa, rising from zero. This is the track record that led me to the presidency.

“Nigeria voted for me for reforms and from day one of my inauguration, I started the reform. To me, if you didn’t mention me in the Guinness Book of Records, I’d thrive to find a way to insert myself because I did it without expectation,” he said on a lighter note.

Tinubu’s comments came as Nigerian and German companies sealed two pivotal agreements in Berlin on Tuesday.

The first agreement between Riverside LNG of Nigeria and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG of Germany, will see the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany.

The second agreement between Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group, will see $500 million worth of renewable energy projects invested in Nigeria.

