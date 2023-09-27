I can join Sanwo-Olu for Lagos development- Jandor

Hours after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, extended an olive branch to gubernatorial candidates of opposition parties after the tribunal upheld his election, the standardbearer, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has indicated plans to sit and discuss with him on conditions.

Jandor said that the call for unity to move Lagos forward is good for the state considering it’s status but only if Sanwo-Olu provides answers to the questions raised during the tribunal proceedings that were set aside.

The PDP candidate, who disclosed this through a statement released yesterday on its official social media handle, stated that until the conditions were met, he will not sit with the governor to discuss Lagos development.

Jandor added that if the conditions were not met, he would continue to consider the tribunal judgement that favoured Sanwo-Olu as a temporary victory.

“I welcome this call, and I am ready to honour it upon Mr. Sanwoolu’s demonstration of honour and respect for the citizens of Lagos by doing the needful.

“Make public his 1981 Original WAEC Certificate since he deposed under oath in his INEC form EC9 that he sat for GCE O level in that year.

“He must, in a state-wide broadcast, tell Lagosians why the discrepancies in names on WAEC statement of result he presented to INEC and the ones that appear on same 1981 Master list that WAEC tendered at the tribunal, despite same exam number, exam year, exam centres, but different names.

“Explain why you ask your lawyers to oppose our application to do a forensic audit of the WAEC back-end server for further verification.

“I am positive that these are easily doable and won’t take any time at all to effect.

“We must uphold the core tenets of integrity and accountability, especially as people sworn to the service of the public”, he added.

