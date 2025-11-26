I call on N’Assembly for state police establishment -Tinubu 

To ensure quicker responses to local security challenges without relying solely on federal forces, President Bola Tinubu has urged the National Assembly to allow states to establish their own police forces.

The president’s call follows escalating attacks by bandits in northern part of the country, including the abduction of over 70 worshippers and students from churches and schools in Kwara, Niger, and Kebbi states.

Tinubu emphasized that state police would allow for tailored security strategies that reflect the unique needs of each state, improve intelligence gathering, and enhance community policing.

He noted that decentralizing law enforcement would relieve the burden on federal forces, ensure faster response times to crimes, and strengthen overall public safety, particularly in areas frequently targeted by bandits and criminal gangs.

The president stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday, in which he also declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to the escalating security threats across the country.

“I call on the National Assembly to begin reviewing our laws to allow states that require state police to establish them,” he stated.

Tinubu also assured that his administration would support state governments that have established security outfits to protect their people from terrorists seeking to disrupt national peace.

According to him, “My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.

“Fellow Compatriots, I urge you not to give in to fear and never succumb to despair. Let’s stand together in purpose and strength to defend our freedom and values. Our administration will continue to guarantee peaceful co-existence and preserve our union. I urge all Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant. Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win.