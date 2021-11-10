Soludo will transform Anambra – APGA chairman

The National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has assured Anambraians that the newly elected governor for the state, Chukwuma Soludo, would introduce policies and programmes that could possibly transform Anambra to become prime destination for all.

Oye said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former governor, when sworn in, would attract foreign Direct investment into the state and reduce unemployment rate as well as increase Internally Generated Revenue for Anambra State.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday during an interview with newsmen after INEC announced Soludo as winner of the gubernatorial election and successor to the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.

Soludo won the election with a total of 112,229 votes to leave his closest challenger, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lagging with just 53,807 votes.

During the interview, the APGA national chairman stressed that he was confident that Soludo would transform the state’s infrastructure to serve purpose for which they were created for.

While describing the emergence of Soludo as divine, he said: I believe Soludo will transform Anambra State. I am confident about that because he’s emergence is divine”

While reacting to a viral video of a woman that rejected the sum of N10,000 to buy her vote, he explained that the action of the woman indicate the resolve of Anambraians that the CBN former governor was their preferred candidate for the governorship seat.

“APGA have been at the forefront in Anambra. You cannot buy us with money . Anambra people know what they want and that’s the beautiful thing about them. Everyday and everytime, APGA will continue to win because it is selfless and transparent.” he said.

