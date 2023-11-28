I became Obaseki’s enemy after congratulating Oshiomhole- Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has disclosed that the face-off between him and the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, started after he congratulated an ex-Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, over the 2023 senatorial election victory.

He added that the governor expected that he continues fighting Oshiomhole, who they came from same senatorial district, and is still his father despite all that transpired between them during 2020 governorship election in the state.

The embattled deputy governor is from Edo North Senatorial District, the same district as Oshiomhole, who is the current lawmaker representing the district in the 10th National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole.

Shaibu, who disclosed this on a popular television programme on Tuesday, stated that rather than the governor call him and ask reasons for his actions, he allegedly tagged him as his enemy and the witch-hunt started.

He noted that he does not feel any regrets over his actions after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the senatorial poll in the state.

Rather, Shaibu stressed that he would find time to apologise to the ex-governor over certain inappropriate words he used against him in the last governorship election in the state.

Shaibu said despite not being in the same political party as Oshiomhole, they now share a cordial relationship, saying he regretted some words he used against the senator in the last poll.

“My relationship with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is cordial. When I mean cordial, he is still my father. Political, we are in different political parties,” the PDP governorship aspirant said.

“I am happy that the governor (Obaseki) has started inviting the former governor (Oshiomhole) and my father to political functions. That is what I have been praying for.

“And now that he has started, I think that the next step is for me to reach him and also first apologise to him (Oshiomhole) for some use of words during the election but in terms of principle of supporting Obaseki, I will still support Obaseki because God told me that is the right thing to do.

“One of the crises that I had was when I went to the Senate to congratulate Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and I was seen in a viral video. That was where my headache started because the governor’s style is that a friend of the governor, you must be friend to him and an enemy to the governor, you must be enemy to him. I understand that principle and I am being careful.

“What I was waiting for was for the governor to make that move because I will not make that move if the governor had not made the move. Now that he has made the move to be inviting Adams Oshiomhole, I am emboldened to go and see him,” Shaibu added.

This came barely 24 hours after the 53-year-old politician officially declared to run for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both Shaibu and Obaseki were once allies of Oshiomhole but the political association among them tumbled towards the 2020 governorship election when the ex-labour leader was accused of ‘godfatherism’ which he denied.

In the last election, Obaseki and Shaibu trounced Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite that the APC candidate was backed by Oshiomhole and other APC heavyweights including ex-governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

