I am thrilled to put my suspension behind me- Amusan

The world women’s 100 meters hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, has described the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) panel clearance to compete at the 2023 world athletic championship and other events as a relief and an avenue to further strengthen her campaign against use of drugs in sports.

Amusan, who is Nigerian sprint queen, said that verdict of the tribunal on the doping allegations against her would encourage and give her the zeal to defend the title won two years ago.

This means that Amusan, 26, can now compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, set to begin Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

She stated this while reacting to judgement of the AIU tribunal that cleared her on the allegations levelled against the 26years old athlete for purposefully missing her drug sample tests.

In a statement on her official social media handle yesterday, Amusan said: “This morning, I found out that the independent tribunal that heard my case has ruled that I did not violate the whereabouts rules and as a result I will not be sanctioned and none of my results will be precluded.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at next week’s World Championships. I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of clean sport.

“To my five fingers, God is the greatest and I genuinely appreciate y’all for the support.”

The 26-year-old athlete, in July, was suspended for missing three drug tests within 12 months and was facing a two-year ban if found wanting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

