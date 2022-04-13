I am the best visioner Nigeria needs- Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirants, Bola Tinubu, has said that the solutions to challenges confronting Nigeria required a visioner that would restore the country’s economy and introduce programmes that could place the West African nation as a first choice for all investors globally, saying I am the best visioner for the job.

Tinubu said that the country required a visioner like him that has a track record after he laid the foundation for the achievements that Lagos State had achieved over the years particularly becoming the city with one of the best economies in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He noted that between 1999 and 2007 when he governed Lagos state, it became the state that introduce many innovative programmes that were adopted by other past governors and were still been sustained by subsequent administrations.

Among the policies and programmes introduced by the administration, according to him, were the payment of public school students’ West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fee, to ensure everyone irrespective of their status could get a better education and the building of the first Independent Power Projects (IPP) in the state.

Tinubu said that these policies and programmes could be replicated across the country but would only be done by a courageous leader like him, who would not relent but ensure drastic changes that prepares the nation for generations to come.

He described himself as that man Nigeria needs to take charge of the wheel of progress and bring the desired growth to all sectors of the country.

The presidential aspirant, who spoke at a one-day parley held in Ikeja between current speakers and deputy speakers of the APC-led states with the theme: ‘The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’, said: “Nigeria has the focus and boldness but doesn’t know how to run the race and take charge of the wheel of progress.

While stressing that the development of the country was about thinking and doing, the Lagos former governor said: ‘I am ready to do that again because it is about service to the country and not for myself.

He said: “Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs. I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as president of Nigeria. Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.

“I want to become president legitimately through the ballot but I reserve the right to brag. I started my teething age of politics in the Senate; I was the youngest and I did well. I am well educated, sound, brilliant, vibrant, and one of the best alumni of Chicago State University. I was a student-tutor and one of the most sought-after graduates after school as I had five job offers even before graduation.

“In the face of tyranny and all odds, I have survived, stood and fought for democracy, survived the exile, lived without family, while financing other pro-democracy groups. I have contributed to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy more than any other person. I am a very passionate being. I have contributed immensely more than any other person contesting today. I equally have it better when it comes to legislative experience, I am married to a senator, and have allowed her to practice her religion well.”

Tinubu, who begged the lawmakers to spread the news of his ambition, added: “I am pushing and requesting for your support to be elected president of Nigeria in 2023. I am begging you to do me a favour so I can do Nigeria a favour. No one should leave here without a commitment to vote for me as a delegate. It is a very challenging time and we need to decide it right. I did not take any appointments so that I can assert my position.

“How many of my fellow contenders have my experience as governor, even of a governor my caliber? I am the first governor to grant autonomy to the House of Assembly even as I am knowledgeable in legislative duties. I survived the non-allocation of local government funds in Lagos, functioned, and created jobs. We made progress out of adversity. Revenue generation, not allocation, has made Lagos the number one economy in Africa.

“Nigeria should not be an index of poverty, frustration, banditry, hooliganism, and the likes, but a country that we will all be proud of. We need to get it right.

“Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. I will be a good example. I have a can-do spirit, I am confident, and I have never lost an election. I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me.

“We can change the fortune of this country without giving excuses. I have demonstrated it in Lagos, and though people talk about traffic, I tell you that if there is no good economy, there won’t be traffic.

“We can rebuild this nation, reverse the carnage, but you need the visioner. I am the best visioner available and so I plead with you to decide well on who the APC candidate will be. Please decide well and I promise I will not let you down.”

