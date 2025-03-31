I am taking Wolves to another level – Brazilian striker

Brazil and Wolves striker, Matheus Cunha, has disclosed that his ambition is to lead the English club towards becoming title contenders in the premier league and qualify annually for European football.

The 25-year-old forward said that his plan was not to leave the club but to ensure that Wolves progress to another level where the club becomes a powerhouse in England and across Europe.

Cunha, in an interview on Monday, stressed that he has told Wolves he needs to “take the next step” and fight for titles in his career.

The former Atletico Madrid player, who has a £62.5 million release clause in the four-and-a-half-year deal he signed in February, said: “It’s impossible for the player to be honest in an interview knowing that everything can be taken in any way he wants.

“I don’t think a lot of people read the interview, and I don’t think that people have the correct interpretation. Of course the point was talking about Wolves, to show everyone how happy I am to be here, to play for this team, to play for these team-mates and of course give back all the love that they give to me.

“Ambitious players, of course we want to play for something more, to put this club in another level, and of course me and my team-mates will give our all to achieve this goal.”

Wolves are 17th and nine points above the Premier League relegation zone before Tuesday’s home game against West Ham, and also speaking on Monday, head coach Vitor Pereira said has no immediate concerns about Cunha as the club look to secure their top flight status.

“He is committed. This is the present. The future, I don’t know. He knows his potential. He is a top player. It’s normal he has the ambition to fight for titles. It’s natural. It happens with other players. But the most important thing is to be committed and help the team to achieve our targets. At the end of the season we will see.”

Cunha, who scored Brazil’s goal in their 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina last week which cost Dorival Junior his job, has scored 15 times for Wolves this season.

He is currently halfway through a four-game ban for acting in an improper manner when he was sent off for clashing with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in Wolves’ FA Cup defeat on 1 March.

He will sit out the visit of the Hammers and Saturday’s trip to Ipswich before being available to face Tottenham on 13 April.

Pereira added: “The focus is the next game. The focus is the team and Matheus makes part of the team, not for this game but my focus is my team.”